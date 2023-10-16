Mahua Moitra took 'bribe' to ask questions in Parliament, says BJP MP

PTI

New Delhi, October 15

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused TMC’s Mahua Moitra of taking “bribes” from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an “inquiry committee” to look into the charges against her.

Moitra hit back, saying she “welcomes any move against me after the LS Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)”.

The two MPs, known for fiery parliamentary speeches and belligerent attacks on adversaries, have often exchanged blows over a host of issues over the years.

In a letter to Birla, Dubey claimed “re-emergence of nasty cash for query” in Parliament and levelled charges breach of privilege, contempt of House and criminal offence under Section 120-A of the IPC against Moitra. Citing a letter received from an advocate, Dubey claimed the lawyer had shared “irrefutable” evidence of bribes exchanged between the TMC leader and a businessman. Hitting back, Moitra said on X: “Am using all my ill-gotten cash & gifts to buy a college/university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree.”

Tagging the Speaker, she said: “Finish the inquiries against him for false affidavits & then set up my inquiry committee.” In his letter to the Speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions asked in the LS till recently were focused on the Adani group, the business conglomerate that the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices.

