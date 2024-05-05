Raids held to arrest 20 miscreants who robbed farmer of tractor-trailer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

The Ludhiana rural police conducted raids at suspected whereabouts of the suspects who had snatched a tractor-trailer laden with wheat from a farmer, a resident of Patti, Tarn Taran.

Incident occurred on April 30 On May 2, the Sidhwan Bet police had booked around 20 persons for looting a tractor-trailer laden with wheat stock from Amarvir Singh, a farmer of Patti. The incident occurred on April 30 at Sidhwan Bet.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sidhwan Bet, SI Narinder Singh said after registration of a case, police teams were formed and raids were conducted at various places in Ferozepur but so far the suspects were not arrested. They seemed to have been hiding at some other places and the police would arrest them soon.

The SHO said some of the suspects had criminal background as several cases were registered against them.

“The suspects are not gangsters but they are having criminal history. After arrest, their questioning may help the police to probe if they committed other such incidents in the past as well,” he said.

The complainant had alleged that on April 30 he was procuring wheat from the fields. The tractor-trailer was parked in the fields and he was about to take the same to the nearby grain market when four cars arrived from which around 20 persons came out. They were carrying arms, sharp weapons, iron rods and sticks. By pointing weapons at him, they took away the tractor-trailer from the victim. The suspects had told the victim they had some issue with the owner of the land.

