Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

Colombo, October 27
Maldives has started negotiations with India to remove its military presence, President-elect Mohamed Muizzu said in an interview published by Bloomberg News on Friday, as New Delhi and Beijing both vie for influence in the region.
Removing Indian troops was a key campaign pledge by Muizzu, who ousted President Ibrahim Solih last month.
Around 70 Indian military personnel maintain New Delhi-sponsored radar stations and surveillance aircraft. Indian warships help patrol Maldives’ exclusive economic zone.
Muizzu said in the interview that he had already begun negotiations with the Indian government on removing its military presence, calling those talks “very successful already”.
“We want a bilateral relationship that’s mutually beneficial,” Muizzu told Bloomberg, adding that Indian soldiers would not be replaced by troops from other countries.
Asking India to remove military personnel in no way indicated “that I’m going to allow China or any other country to bring their military troops here”, he said.
Muizzu’s win extends the tug-of-war between China and India for influence over the Indian Ocean.
Successive governments have tilted either towards India or China. Both Asian powerhouses have invested heavily in upgrading Maldives' infrastructure and extended loans, as they compete with each other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...