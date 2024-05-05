Modi: Gone is the era of love letters to Pakistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pledged to continue his “war” against corruption, Naxalism and terrorism and said the era of love letters to Pakistan was history. The PM was addressing election rallies in Palamu and Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

To visit Ram Mandir, hold roadshow in Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday offer prayers visit the Ram Temple and later hold a roadshow in Ayodhya

Earlier on Sunday, he will address public meetings at Etawah and Dhaurahara. On Saturday, the Prime Minister had prayed at a gurdwara in Kanpur

Describing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as significant milestones of his second term, the PM said India’s glory had now “spread across the world”.

“Whether it is Naxalism or terrorism, both scourges are taking their last breaths,” said Modi, emphasising the “decisive” actions taken against these threats during his two terms as Prime Minister.

The PM highlighted the contrast between his government and the previous regime terming the Congress-led UPA rule as an “era of love letters to Pakistan and terrorist attacks”.

Referring to the surgical and airstrikes by the Indian Armed Forces that shook Pakistan, Modi said: “Today, new India does not give a dossier, it strikes them in their hideouts.”

The PM attacked both Congress and the ruling JMM for corruption and nepotism, and said: “In its 60 years of rule, the Congress gave the country nepotism and corruption. When Congress wears glasses, it only sees one vote bank and that is the Muslim vote bank.”

The PM claimed that the BJP prioritises inclusive development agenda. Stressing his fight against corruption, Modi said: “The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption. Modi is committed to eradicating the menace of corruption. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action.”

He was speaking at a rally in Gumla’s Sisai to campaign for BJP candidate Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat. The PM was referring to the ongoing ED cases against Opposition INDIA bloc leaders – former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and sitting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who continues to run the administration from Tihar jail.

