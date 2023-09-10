‘Never forget…’: UP Police rope in ‘Jawan’ to send home road safety message

Lucknow, September 10
The Uttar Pradesh Police used a picture Shahrukh Khan’s character in newly released Hindi film Jawan to send a message of road safety.
In a post shared on social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday UP police wrote in Hindi, “Be it young or old, never forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler.”
जवान हो या बूढ़े,टू व्हीलर पर बैठने से पहले, हेलमेट कभी न भूलें।#Jawan#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/tbCf83QlX5— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 9, 2023
A picture showing Khan’s character in the movie and a helmet was also shared in the post. The Khan’s character has his head and half of the face covered in bandage.
The post garnered over 1.5 million views and 58K likes till Sunday evening. In the replies to the post, users appreciated the creativity. One of the users wrote, “A good effort but its impact should reach the ground level.”
Jawan hit the cinema screen on September 7 with a bumper opening.
Tribune Shorts
