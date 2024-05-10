Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada yet to provide proof, says MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The three Indians arrested by Canadian police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have not sought consular access so far, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while reiterating that India had not been provided any “specific” evidence or information regarding the case.

Jaiswal said Canada had informed India about the arrests, but there had been no formal diplomatic note on the subject. “Let me first make it clear that no specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date. You will, therefore, understand our view that the matter is being pre-judged,” said Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing.

“Obviously, there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatists, extremists and those advocating violence have been given a political space in Canada. Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in performance of their duties. We have also pointed to the Canadian authorities that those associated with organised crime with links with India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada,” he added.

The police in Canada last week charged three Indian nationals, all on study visas, with the murder of Nijjar. Jaiswal complained that despite several discussions with the Canadian authorities, there had been no action on several extradition requests by India. The MEA has accused Ottawa of allowing “celebration and glorification” of violence and permitting gangsters and fugitives on the run to enter Canada from where they have been carrying out anti-India activities.

