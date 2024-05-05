PM Modi wants to take away reservation, says Rahul Gandhi at Telangana rally

PTI

Hyderabad, May 5

Mounting his attack on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against reservations and wanted to take away quotas from the people.

Addressing an election rally at Nirmal under Adilabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, he claimed that the ongoing general election is taking place between two ideologies in which the Congress is trying to safeguard the Constitution, while the BJP-RSS combine wants to end it and people's rights.

"Narendra Modi ji is against reservation. He wants to take away reservations from you. The biggest issue before the country is increasing reservation from 50 per cent," he added.

The Congress has in its manifesto promised that if the party forms the government at the Centre, it will breach the 50 per cent limit and increase the quotas beyond 50 per cent, he said.

BJP leaders also want reservations to end, he claimed.

Alleging that Modi privatised the public sector, Gandhi said the contract system implemented by the BJP-led government amounts to removing reservations.

"We will remove contract systems in government offices and the public sector. Permanent jobs would be available, not temporary jobs," he said.

"Narendra Modi has never said in his speeches till today that he will remove the 50 per cent barrier of reservations," Gandhi said.

He claimed that BJP leaders had told the countrymen that if their party won elections, they would change and finish the Constitution.

"If the Constitution is finished, reservation will end," he said.

The BJP wants backward classes, Dalits and adivasis remain backward, he alleged.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana