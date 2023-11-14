PM to kick off Rs 24K cr scheme for tribals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Development Mission on the occasion of ‘Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15.

The Rs 24,000 crore scheme will ensure holistic development of tribal groups, official sources said. The launch comes just two days before phase-II of Chhattisgarh polls.

Release of Kisan nidhi instalment on Nov 15 More than eight crore beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are set to receive the 15th instalment into their bank accounts on November 15

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has said PM Modi will facilitate the 15th installment to the bank accounts of the farmers through the DBT system

The move is being seen as a major outreach effort by the Centre to woo tribal groups in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Both states have a sizeable population of tribesmen. While the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7, the elections for the second phase for the 70 remaining seats will be held on November 17. Voting for the 224-seat Assembly in Madhya Pradesh, too, will be held on the same day.

In the Union Budget of 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission, aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs.

There are 75 PVTGs in 18 states and UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts of the country) having a population of around 28 lakh.

