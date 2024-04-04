Sanjay Nirupam expelled by Congress for 6 years

New Delhi, April 3
The Congress on Wednesday expelled its Mumbai unit ex-chief Sanjay Nirupam over his remarks against party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with the Shiv Sena (UBT). “The Congress chief has approved expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years,” party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.
