 SC asks high courts to list bail matters expeditiously, they concern with liberty of individuals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • SC asks high courts to list bail matters expeditiously, they concern with liberty of individuals

SC asks high courts to list bail matters expeditiously, they concern with liberty of individuals

In 2022, the top court had reiterated the same view and deprecated the practice of admitting the bail applications and thereafter deferring decisions on them unduly

SC asks high courts to list bail matters expeditiously, they concern with liberty of individuals

It requested the single judge bench of the high court to dispose of the pending anticipatory bail application in accordance with law, expeditiously and preferably within a period of four weeks from the receipt/ production of the SC order. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 17

The Supreme Court has asked all High Courts to ensure listing and disposal of bail and anticipatory bail applications expeditiously, saying they concern the liberty of individuals.

While dealing with a cheating and forgery case, a bench of justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sanjay Kumar said in a recent order, “This court has held and reiterated that decisions on anticipatory bail applications/bail applications are concerned with the liberty and therefore, shall be taken up and disposed of, expeditiously.”

It said in 2022, the top court had again reiterated the same view and deprecated the practice of admitting the bail applications and thereafter deferring decisions on them unduly.

“In view of the recurrence of the said situation in different courts, the Registry shall send a copy of this order to the registrar general and all concerned of all high courts so as to ensure listing of bail applications/ anticipatory bail applications at the earliest,” the bench said, in its order dated December 11.

Dealing with a cheating and forgery case, which arose from an order of Chhattisgarh High Court, the bench said the case in hand reveals recurrence of such a situation despite the repeated pronouncements of this Court on the very issue.

The bench said on December 6, 2023, the matter was taken up for consideration by a bench of the high court and after hearing the petitioner, it was admitted and the case diary was called for.

“At the same time, it’s discernible from the order that the case was not specifically posted to any date. What was ordered was to list the matter in its chronological order. When the matter would be placed before the Court for further consideration, in such circumstances, is nothing but a matter of guess,” it said.

The bench said, “We have no hesitation to hold that such an order sans definiteness in the matter relating to anticipatory bail/regular bail, that too after admitting the matter, would definitely delay due consideration of the application and such an eventuality will be detrimental to the liberty of a person.”

The top court further said it is taking into account such aspects that this Court had held that matters pertaining to personal liberty shall be taken up and decided at the earliest.

“It is a matter of concern that despite repeated orders, the same situation continues,” the bench said.

It requested the single judge bench of the high court to dispose of the pending anticipatory bail application in accordance with law, expeditiously and preferably within a period of four weeks from the receipt/ production of the SC order.

“Till such time, we grant interim protection from arrest to the petitioner. We also make it clear that the grant of interim protection shall not influence the consideration of the bail application moved by the petitioner and it shall be considered on its own merits,” it said.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

2
Haryana

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

3
Business

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

4
India

Touching the sky with glory: Haryana, Punjab lads top course at Air Force Academy

5
Punjab

3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

6
India

Mumbai woman accuses JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal of raping her on marriage promise; industrialist denies charge

7
Punjab

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

8
Punjab

Centre 'withholding' funds for Punjab at behest of AAP's rivals: Arvind Kejriwal

9
India

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

10
India

Parliament security breach serious issue, deeper probe needed to unravel the motive: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

PGI fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4 immigration consultants booked

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Miscreants on the prowl in Phagwara

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala