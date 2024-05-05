Security forces flag concern as insurgent group holds sway in strife-torn Manipur

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 4

Repeated incidents of violence by a self-proclaimed socio-cultural group in Manipur has raised an alarm in security circles. Their activities have been flagged by the security forces as a matter of "serious concern".

Weapons stolen from the Manipur Police armoury in the past have been recovered from its members. A few foreign weapons have also been seized.

Arambai Tenggol’s recent activities January 24: Arambai Tenggol summons 37 MLAs and two MPs of Manipur to Kangla Fort and coerces them for oath and allegiance

February 27: Moirangthem Amit Singh, ASP, Manipur Police (Imphal West), abducted by the insurgent group

April 23: Members of the Arambai group gather in police uniform to commemorate Khongjom Day in Thoubal, Manipur

The group in question is Arambai Tenggol, created in 2020. The Arambai has been collaborating with the Meira Paibis, a four-decade-old group, and also the insurgents in the Imphal valley to carry out suspicious activities.

The Arambai claims to be a socio-cultural group advocating for the reinstatement of 'Sanamahism' as Manipur's official religion. Arambai Tenggol derives its name from the Meitei language meaning "dart-wielding cavalry".

The group has been accused by the security forces, including the Manipur Police, of violence, harassment, and extortion targeting various communities, including tribal groups, Christians, Muslims, and Hindus.

The Arambai has been allegedly involved in orchestrating violence along with insurgent groups in the Imphal valley and surrounding areas. Collusion between the two, and the Meira Paibis, has led to "interference" in security operations by the Army and other security forces, sources said.

The latest incident took place on May 2 when about 20 Arambai allegedly tried to sneak into a Kuki village of Keithelmanbi. Strict vigilance by Army columns deployed in the area foiled the nefarious designs of the group and saved civilian lives and property.

On April 30, 11 Arambai members were apprehended with a cache of weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and self-loading rifles. All 11 were in police uniform.

While the 11 were being taken to the Kumbi police station, over 400-500 members of the Meira Paibis group blocked the way. The Army tried to negotiate with the crowd that turned aggressive. The Army resorted to firing in the air to disperse the crowd. The seized weapons were later handed over to the Imphal West police station.

There is also a hint of "discreet support" for the Arambai within the local police.

