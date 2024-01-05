Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 4

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a petition filed by the family of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national detained in the Czech Republic, for allegedly plotting to kill US-based designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, seeking the Government of India’s intervention to secure his release.

“There is nothing much we can do. You are entitled for consular access under the Vienna convention, which you have already got,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told senior advocate CA Sundaram, who represented the Gupta family. “We will not allow you to speak anything about the foreign court,” the Bench told Sundaram after he said Gupta had been placed under solitary confinement and was not granted any consular access. The Bench pointed out on September 17, 2023, Gupta received consular access. As Sundaram sought a direction to the Centre to look into his plea, the Bench said it was for the Centre to consider it.

