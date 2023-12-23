Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF Chief

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 22

The landscape of international relations is shifting and traditional power structures are increasingly being challenged by new players and a threat of global conflict looms large, fuelled by ideological divisions, resource scarcity and climate change, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday.

These threats have created interconnected challenges like economic disparity and resource exploitation, said are increasingly being challenged by new players, he added.

He was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee seminar organised by the think-tank Centre for Air Power Studies here.

The IAF Chief referred to the ‘Global South’ — the countries that were left out of the industrialisation era and were mostly at the receiving end of imperialism and colonial rule – saying India has played a proactive role in international forums to protect the Global South’s interest.

He said: “As we navigate these uncharted skies, air power would undoubtedly play a pivotal role and also serve as a symbol of national strength. The IAF may easily act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Global South.”

Our engagements with the countries of the Global South have resonated across the board and allowed us to exchange best practices, improve interoperability and build trust, he said.

The IAF has increased the footprint of training and cooperation with these nations, ACM Chaudhari said.

