Two Kazakh men among 17 rescued from drowning across Goa during Diwali weekend

PTI

Panaji, November 15

Two men from Kazakhstan were among 17 people rescued from drowning in the sea in more than 10 separate incidents during the Diwali weekend across Goa, said the agency engaged for this purpose on Wednesday.

The Kazakhs were brought to safety after they were caught in a rip current off Arambol beach in North Goa, it said. Two more people, one from Delhi and another from Bengaluru, were rescued off the same beach in two incidents.

Between Friday and Sunday, three young women from Uttar Pradesh were saved from the sea at Calangute, said the spokesman of Drishti Marine Lifesavers. Two men were also rescued there in as many incidents.

Similar rescues were also carried out at Mandrem, Agonda, Cavelossim, Morjim, and Sinquerim, while two missing girls aged five and nine were united with their parents, the spokesperson said.

