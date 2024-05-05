Two lynched in Meghalaya after teen cries rape bid

PTI

Shillong, May 4

Two persons were lynched in Meghalaya’s Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape an 18-year-old woman, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Nongthliew village near district headquarters Mairang, they said.

The woman alleged she was at her home when the duo attacked her with a knife and tried to rape her. On hearing her screams, neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two, the police said.

The mob then took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted them. The police tried to rescue them but failed. They both succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Meghalaya