Uncertainty looms over MVA-VBA pact, saffron party likely to benefit

Nagpur, March 31

Maharashtra is expected to play a significant role in making or breaking the BJP’s dream of crossing the ambitious 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Some Congress leaders have BJP links’ Akola: VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday claimed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole refused to contest the poll from Bhandara-Gondiya seat as he was not keen to fight against the BJP. Ambedkar wondered if some leaders and workers in Congress had a “secret relationship” with the saffron party in Nagpur and other seats. PTI

The state has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats totalling 48, after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

The reason being, if the talks between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) work out, then there are possibilities that the MVA may cross 30 plus seats in the state, say political watchers here.

“Maharashtra will decide whether the BJP manages to reach the 400-seat mark or not. While Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the key political benchmark states for any major party to capture Delhi, this time Maharashtra will also play a major role,” says Anand Ambekar, a Nagpur-based political observer.

He goes on to make another pertinent observation, noting that if the MVA and VBA were able to work out their seat-sharing plans in the state, then considering VBA’s votebank of Dalits, Buddhists, Muslims and OBCs, which form a significant share of Maharashtra’s population, the alliance could change the political dynamics in its favour.

However, the twist in the tale here is that VBA has been attacking the MVA alliance partner Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) for neglecting it in seat-sharing talks. Prakash Ambedkar a few days back, had launched a strident attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, alleging him of “stabbing” him in the back during the talks. Another development which may upset MVA’s plans to upstage BJP’s applecart in the state is that nominations for the first phase of polling for the elections in the state have already been finalised.

This means that candidates for five Maharashtra seats, which will go to the poll in the first phase on April 19, have already been finalised.

Ambedkar has decided to back Congress’ Nagpur candidate Vikas Thakare. However, on the other four seats namely Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Ramtek, he has fielded VBA candidates against the MVA.

This, in other words means that VBA candidates are likely to queer the pitch for MVA candidates, thus benefitting the BJP in the bargain.

Reacting to Ambedkar’s allegations, Raut has said talks are going on with all three parties of the MVA with the VBA. Analysts say that the reason behind the VBA going against the MVA is that it fears losing its identity among the three major constituents of the Aghadi, — the Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

With Maharashtra voting in five phases, the MVA on its part is hoping to cajole the VBA back in its fold.

However, if talks between MVA and VBA fail, then the loss is going to be that of the Aghadi in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

