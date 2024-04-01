 Uncertainty looms over MVA-VBA pact, saffron party likely to benefit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Uncertainty looms over MVA-VBA pact, saffron party likely to benefit

Uncertainty looms over MVA-VBA pact, saffron party likely to benefit

After UP, Maharashtra has second highest 48 LS seats

Uncertainty looms over MVA-VBA pact, saffron party likely to benefit

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar during a press meet in Nagpur on Sunday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

Nagpur, March 31

Maharashtra is expected to play a significant role in making or breaking the BJP’s dream of crossing the ambitious 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Some Congress leaders have BJP links’

Akola: VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday claimed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole refused to contest the poll from Bhandara-Gondiya seat as he was not keen to fight against the BJP. Ambedkar wondered if some leaders and workers in Congress had a “secret relationship” with the saffron party in Nagpur and other seats. PTI

The state has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats totalling 48, after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

The reason being, if the talks between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) work out, then there are possibilities that the MVA may cross 30 plus seats in the state, say political watchers here.

“Maharashtra will decide whether the BJP manages to reach the 400-seat mark or not. While Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the key political benchmark states for any major party to capture Delhi, this time Maharashtra will also play a major role,” says Anand Ambekar, a Nagpur-based political observer.

He goes on to make another pertinent observation, noting that if the MVA and VBA were able to work out their seat-sharing plans in the state, then considering VBA’s votebank of Dalits, Buddhists, Muslims and OBCs, which form a significant share of Maharashtra’s population, the alliance could change the political dynamics in its favour.

However, the twist in the tale here is that VBA has been attacking the MVA alliance partner Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) for neglecting it in seat-sharing talks. Prakash Ambedkar a few days back, had launched a strident attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, alleging him of “stabbing” him in the back during the talks. Another development which may upset MVA’s plans to upstage BJP’s applecart in the state is that nominations for the first phase of polling for the elections in the state have already been finalised.

This means that candidates for five Maharashtra seats, which will go to the poll in the first phase on April 19, have already been finalised.

Ambedkar has decided to back Congress’ Nagpur candidate Vikas Thakare. However, on the other four seats namely Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Ramtek, he has fielded VBA candidates against the MVA.

This, in other words means that VBA candidates are likely to queer the pitch for MVA candidates, thus benefitting the BJP in the bargain.

Reacting to Ambedkar’s allegations, Raut has said talks are going on with all three parties of the MVA with the VBA. Analysts say that the reason behind the VBA going against the MVA is that it fears losing its identity among the three major constituents of the Aghadi, — the Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

With Maharashtra voting in five phases, the MVA on its part is hoping to cajole the VBA back in its fold.

However, if talks between MVA and VBA fail, then the loss is going to be that of the Aghadi in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

3
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

4
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

5
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

6
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

7
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

8
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

9
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

‘Anti-national act’: PM targets Congress for giving island to Lanka

‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka

Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study