Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

New Delhi, May 10
The upward trajectory of India-US relations has not been impacted at all by allegations of an Indian link to a foiled assassination plot, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.
In an exclusive interview to PTI late on Thursday, Jaishankar said the fundamentals of India-US ties are very robust and the allegations have not impacted the relations.
"The United States brought to our attention certain information in good faith because we also believe some of it has implications for our own system," he said.
"We are investigating it. But I do not think the fundamental course of the upward trajectory of India-US is impacted by this at all," the external affairs minister said in the freewheeling conversation at PTI's headquarters.
Days after Washington alleged the Indian link to the plot, India instituted a high-level inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case.
Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.
Last month, The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to assassinate Pannun. Days later, India said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter and that investigation into the case was under way.
Listing various areas of cooperation, Jaishankar said, "I think, today, we have such a strong strategic convergence with the United States."
