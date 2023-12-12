‘Who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction when Congress is there’: PM Modi’s sharp attack on Opposition

New Delhi, December 12

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched his sharpest attack in recent times on the Congress saying there was no need of fiction “Money Heist” with Congress’ real-time corruption continuing.

“In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” PM posted on X quoting a video which the BJP earlier circulated on the social media platform showing wads of cash being recovered from the premises being linked to three term Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu.

The video captioned “Congress presents Money Heist” shows Sahu in the company of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and also spoofs Rahul Gandhi who is shown sleeping on a bed of cash.

The Prime Minister has made anti-corruption a major poll plank for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Money Heist’ is a riveting Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina.

