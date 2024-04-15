Won’t end reservation, lies being peddled, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Eyeing the strong Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and OBC vote bank, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said as long as the BJP is in politics, it would never allow reservation to end and won’t let even the Congress do so.

Addressing rallies in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya, the Union Minister said the Congress today sought votes in the name of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution, however it was the same party, which had tried hard to ensure his loss in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections.

“On this day, people work to the take the spirit of the Constitution drafted by him to the grassroots. But even on such a day, the Congress is busy spreading lies,” Shah said.

He added that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is claiming the Constitution would be changed if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again and the party’s functionaries allege BJP will end reservations after coming to power.

“I want to make it clear that till the BJP is in politics, we will not let anything happen to reservation,” he said.

