1 terrorist dead as forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 15

An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that the army had received information about the possibility of infiltration in the sector and tightened its vigil on possible entry routes. Meanwhile, terrorists tried to infiltrate into this side of LoC, which resulted in the killing of one terrorist so far in the ongoing operation.

