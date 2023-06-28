100-bed hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari for Amarnath yatris

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The Centre on Tuesday reviewed health service provisions for yatris (pilgrims) undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and said 100-bed hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari would be operational night and day during the pilgrimage. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took stock of the medical care and other health facilities being provided at the base camp and en route. The Yatra is exceptional in terms of the geo-climatic challenges, especially issues pertaining to high altitude.

The ministry said it had fully funded and supported the establishment of two 100-bed hospitals by the DRDO along two axis routes Baltal and Chandanwari and these had been operationalised. These would be manned by specialist doctors with an independent trauma unit, a Union health ministry’s release stated.

Further, the Director General, Health Services, has taken up deputation of healthcare workers by soliciting nominations from 11 states/UTs and Central Government hospitals. These teams will be deputed in four batches.

For better emergency preparedness, understanding of the pattern of diseases and surveillance of health-related issues, a customised web-enabled real-time data collection module for the Yatra is being developed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme — Integrated Health Information Platform portal of the National Centre for Disease Control.

The ministry has also drafted advisories for enhancing awareness in the form of dos and don’ts. The Yatra is scheduled from July 1 to August 31.