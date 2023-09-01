Amarnath Yatra concludes, 4.4 lakh offered prayers

Srinagar, August 31
The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on Thursday with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims offering prayers at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas this year.
Officials said 4,45,338 devotees paid obeisance to the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ during the pilgrimage which commenced on July 1 through Baltal and Pahalgam routes. They said 48 persons, including pilgrims and service providers, died during the course of the yatra this year and 62 suffered injuries.
