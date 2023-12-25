Arms, ammo dropped from drone recovered in Akhnoor

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 24

A day after a terrorist was shot dead during an infiltration bid from Pakistan in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district,

the Army and the police recovered arms, ammunition and cash which were dropped from drone near the Line of Control (LoC).

The recovery comes a day after four terrorists were trying to enter India in the Khour area of Akhnoor and one of them was killed.

The drone from Pakistan had dropped two packets comprising of an Italian pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, three IEDs and their batteries, hand grenade and Rs 35,000 in cash. The packets were recovered in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area.

The Army and the police had launched a search operation after a foiled infiltration bid on the night of December 22 and 23 when they found the consignment of arms and ammunition on Sunday morning.

An official said the packets were likely dropped before the infiltration bid by the terror group backed by Pakistani Army. The recoveries have also brought to the light that terror groups were leaving no stone unturned to commit terror acts even in Jammu district. “Rajouri and Poonch along the LoC are already facing terror acts for the past over one year. It seems that terror groups now want to disturb peace even in Jammu district” said the official.

Pakistan had put the bushes and vegetation on fire in Akhnoor before the infiltration bid to blind the cameras on border. However, gadgets placed along border alerted the Army of the infiltration.

Security forces, including the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), are on a heightened vigil after alert was issued by intelligence agencies that terrorists at the camps across the border might try to infiltrate from plains of Jammu as mountainous regions were now covered under snow. Tensions were growing on border after armed ultras ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch killing four soldiers and mutilating their bodies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Pakistan