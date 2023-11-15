Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 14

The Mughal Gardens in Kashmir are witnessing a surge in tourists as they arrive in droves to see the changing colours of the autumn season.

Embracing the approaching winter, the Mughal Gardens in Kashmir are attracting tourists captivated by the dynamic hues of the autumn landscape.

The Kashmir Valley, currently immersed in the peak of its autumnal transformation, experiences a metamorphosis as Chinars adorn the scenery with shades of red, yellow, and golden tones.

Alok Singh, a tourist from Kanpur, expressed his fascination with the changing colours of autumn during his visit to the Mughal Garden Nishat with his family. “The hue of the Chinar trees in Mughal garden Nishat is a visual treat,” Singh noted. His family concurred, describing the weather and atmosphere in Kashmir as they relished their scenic journey.

“Autumn offers a unique allure to explore Kashmir, with the anticipation of snow-draped peaks. The delightful ambiance ensures an enriching experience during our sojourn,” Singh added.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, described the autumn colours as captivating. “The glow of the Chinar trees in Mughal Garden Nishat is a spectacle,” Kumar expressed, enchanted by the scenery.

The Kashmir Valley, renowned for its natural beauty, particularly during autumn, beckons tourists from every corner. The transition from green to yellow, brown, and red marks the arrival of autumn, transforming the region into a panoramic landscape. Aptly dubbed the golden season, Kashmir’s autumn bathes the landscape in hues resembling scenes from a fairytale.

Tourists find tranquility amidst the falling leaves in Srinagar’s parks and gardens, including the famed Mughal Gardens of Nishat and Shalimar, alongside Naseem Bagh and Chinar Bagh, graced by numerous Chinar trees. These locales stand as havens for their awe-inspiring panoramas during the season, casting a golden aura that beckons travellers to traverse the terrain, leaves crunching beneath their feet.

Kashmir offers a panorama of allure in all four seasons. Yet, it is the autumn season, characterised by golden and reddish foliage, that stands as the epitome of beauty and a quintessential period for nature enthusiasts to explore the Valley.

