Don’t support militancy, L-G Sinha urges people

Srinagar, September 7
The ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists and secessionists in Jammu and Kashmir has been dismantled and there is a strong yearning for peace, prosperity and accelerated development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Thursday. He also called on people not to support militancy. “Many cities and towns of the Union Territory exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development,” he said at a function in Sopore of Baramulla district where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects.
The Lieutenant Govenor sought the cooperation of the people in his administration’s efforts to root out the terror ecosystem from the UT. “My only appeal to people is not to give shelter to those entities. Just do this much and leave the rest to the police and the security forces,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years; arrested
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...