Don’t support militancy, L-G Sinha urges people

PTI

Srinagar, September 7

The ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists and secessionists in Jammu and Kashmir has been dismantled and there is a strong yearning for peace, prosperity and accelerated development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Thursday. He also called on people not to support militancy. “Many cities and towns of the Union Territory exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development,” he said at a function in Sopore of Baramulla district where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects.

The Lieutenant Govenor sought the cooperation of the people in his administration’s efforts to root out the terror ecosystem from the UT. “My only appeal to people is not to give shelter to those entities. Just do this much and leave the rest to the police and the security forces,” he added.

