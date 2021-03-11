Foreign militant killed in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar/Jammu, June 6

A Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district today. Three terrorists managed to escape, the police said. He has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

Ultra arrested in doda LeT militant Irshad Ahmed has been arrested from his house in Dhandal-Kastigarh area in Doda district.

Police expect more arrests and recoveries, says Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said one Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter. “Two foreign terrorists and one local ultra managed to escape from the cordon. Further details shall follow as a search operation has been going on,” the IGP said on Twitter, adding that an AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition had been seized.

In Doda, a terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba was arrested from his house in Dhandal-Kastigarh area. In a joint operation, personnel of the police, the Army’s 10 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 33 Battalion seized an improvised explosive device, a mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of the accused, identified as Irshad Ahmed, said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu. "More arrests and recoveries are expected,” he said.

He said another module being run by LeT terrorist Mohammad Amin, alias Khubaib, operating from Pakistan was recently busted by the Udhampur police. “Khubaib has been making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Chenab region of Jammu,” he said.

On June 4, the police worked out a case related to a low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district with the arrest of LeT terrorist Mohammad Ramzan Sohil of Ramban and his two associates, Khurshed Ahmad and Nisar Ahmad Khan of Doda, who were working at the behest of Khubaib. The blast on March 9 had left one person dead and 17 injured.