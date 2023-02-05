Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda

Jammu, February 4

A team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) collected soil and rock samples from Thathri in Doda district where several houses and other structures have developed cracks. Officials also analysed the surroundings of the area.

The UT Administration had swung into action after 21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, saw deep cracks in Nai Basti area in ward number 1 of Thathri. The process had reportedly been continuing for the past one month but aggravated in the last three or four days.

According to sources, on the hillock of Nai Basti, there was a specific area that had been affected and no impact was visible in other parts. “The geologists will analyse if there is water seepage beneath this part or sliding of soil is taking place due to some other factor,” the sources in the administration said. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, supervising the evacuation of people from the area, said the analysis of the samples taken by the GSI team would be out in a day or two. “The expansion of cracks has stopped since Friday evening. Roofs of three houses collapsed yesterday. The residents at risk were evacuated to the relief camp,” he said.

From amongst 250 people who were evacuated, many left for their relatives in nearby areas. Nearly eight families told the administration that they would not be comfortable at the school that was turned into a relief camp as the institution would open soon.

The National Highway 244, which is along Thathri, witnessed a landslide on Saturday morning and the one-way traffic was shut for sometime. The DC however refuted the allegations that the work on highway caused the incident. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it was not a Joshimath-like situation. Uttarakhand’s Joshimath is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. “We should have faith in the expert opinion. Let them analyse,” he added. — OC

