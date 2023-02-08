IIT experts to assess if damaged houses in Doda can be rebuilt

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 7

The administration of Doda district has sought help from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, to prepare a report by a panel of experts to know if the area in Thathri, which saw cracks in several houses as well as ground, can be rebuilt.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan told The Tribune that IIT experts visited Nai Basti area of Thathri. “The team will suggest if it is safe to rebuild the cracked houses on the same locations as we do not want to put the lives of residents in danger,” he said.

He said most of the affected families had been staying with their relatives while some were staying put at a school-turned-relief camp in the area. As many as 19 houses had developed cracks after which the affected families were shifted by the administration.

Recommendation has also been sent to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction to provide funds to the affected families.

A team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) that had taken samples from the area is yet to submit its report to the district administration.

Mahajan said the incident appears to be a localised one and has not affected any big portion. “We are keeping a vigil in the area to ensure that no resident is affected. It is difficult to fill the cracks that have appeared in the ground as the area is mountainous,” the DC added.