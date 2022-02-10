Instagram restores Chinar Corps page, FB in process

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: After blocking for over a week, Instagram restored the handle of the Army’s Chinar Corps, while Facebook has assured a timely solution, officials said on Wednesday. As the issue came into limelight, the social media giant got in touch with officials. The company had objected to some of the posts, terming them contrary to its rules. PTI

Hanjura quits PDP role

Srinagar: PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura has resigned from his post and membership of the party’s political affairs committee. He would go on working as a basic member of the party. This is due to personal engagements, he stated in his letter to Mehbooba Mufti.

