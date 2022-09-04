 Azad spells out agenda of his new party; J-K statehood, land and jobs for locals his main priority : The Tribune India

Azad spells out agenda of his new party; J-K statehood, land and jobs for locals his main priority

Said name of the party will be decided by people and relate to all communities

Former J-K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public rally in Jammu on Sunday. PTI Photo

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 4

On his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after his exit from Congress, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad rolled out the agenda of his yet to be formed political party that will include restoration of complete statehood, right to land with locals and employment to native domiciles of J&K.

Azad reached Jammu Airport on Sunday morning after which he went to the public meeting arranged at Sainik Colony area on the outskirts of the city. With this, he also initiated a tour of the entire J&K where he will meet people from different communities and address locals in coming days.

“The priority of our party that will be formed in the coming days will include restoration of complete statehood without a Lt Governor but with a Governor. The other priority would be right of locals on land and employment to native domiciles of J&K as there are only few employment opportunities and if people from outside will compete with locals, they will have nothing,” said Azad from the stage which was crowded with workers and leaders who left their parties to join him.

Azad said that Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh had brought the provision of rights of locals on resources in 1925.

Azad, who is set to launch his new political party, said that it would include Hindus, Muslim and other communities. He also said that the name of the party will be Hindustani and will be decided by people as it would be easily understandable and relate to all communities.

Attacking those who criticized him for not being vocal against abrogation of Article 370, Azad said that he made all efforts to reach out to the people of J&K after August 5, 2019, but he was not allowed. “I went to Kashmir but was made to return to New Delhi by law enforcement agencies from the airport. Then again I went to Jammu and met with the same fate. Later, I hired 4-5 lawyers and got permission from the Supreme Court to visit some parts of the erstwhile state,” said Azad.

Attacking the Congress party and its leaders, Azad said there are leaders who claim they have made the party but “forget the sacrifices made by leaders like me who also went to jail for the party. Those leaders are active only on Twitter and other social media platforms without knowing the reality on ground. This is the reason Congress is fading away,” Azad said. The veteran leader, however, did not criticise the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Azad also mentioned about the recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and said that it was him who got the rehabilitation package for the community approved under which many of them got jobs in the Valley.

He also highlighted the developmental works he did when he was Chief Minister of J&K. “I did not discriminate with communities and regions. If I made a Hajj House in Kashmir, a Yatri Niwas for Amarnath pilgrims was also constructed in Jammu. A Tulip garden was built in Kashmir and a Golf Course was built in Jammu,” he said.

Azad was flanked by former Congress deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Taj Mohi-ud-din, GM Saroori, Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, RS Chib and Jugal Kishore Sharma. Several district development council (ddc) and block development council (BDC) members had also come in support of Azad.

While the leaders at the rally claimed that there were 20,000 people who had come from different parts, the number was not above 5000. Supporters especially from Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda area from where Azad belongs had come yesterday.

