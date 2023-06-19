Ladakh leaders to meet MHA panel on 6th Schedule today

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

A day before the meeting between Ladakh leaders and MHA functionaries over regional issues in Delhi, education reformist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday started his seven-day climate fast to press the government for inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. With this, he wants to draw attention towards environment protection.

With this, he wants to draw attention towards environment protection.

The functionaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and six Ladakh leaders from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will hold a meeting regarding different issues pertaining to the UT, including the Sixth Schedule issue, on Monday. The MHA delegation will be led by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Wangchuk had observed a fast in January as well. In a video message, Wangchuk said it was important to preserve the environment of Ladakh which is possible only by getting the Sixth Schedule for the UT. He hoped that the talks between the Ladakh leaders and the MHA would be successful. “My fast is like a pray for the talks to achieve success,” Wangchuk said in his video message.

Other than the Sixth Schedule, residents of Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil districts, have also been demanding statehood, formation of a public service commission and two separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil districts.

Leaders from the LAB, who will be a part of the meeting in New Delhi on Monday, include former MP Thupstan Chhewang and former Cabinet ministers in the erstwhile J&K Chering Dorjey and Nawang Rigzin Jora. Leaders from the KDA will include former Cabinet minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, former MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, an activist.

Sources in the government said the demand for statehood was likely to be rejected during the meeting as the government would not be willing to do it for a region with only two districts.

Kargili told The Tribune that the delegation was going on the invitation of the MHA, which had “promised to listen to the demands of the people of Ladakh”. The last discussion between the government and Ladakh leaders took place in 2021.