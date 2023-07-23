Lift ban on procession: Parties

Srinagar, July 22
The National Conference (NC) and the People's Conference (PC) on Saturday demanded revocation of the ban on the Muharram procession.
They said the ban was not justified as Amarnath Yatra and Janmashtami processions were allowed in the UT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt