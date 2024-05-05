Lotus blooming in hearts of Kashmiris, says J&K BJP chief

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 4

The BJP, which is not participating in Kashmir polls, today said that the lotus (party symbol) is now finding resonance in the hearts of Kashmiri people.

Addressing party workers across constituencies in North Kashmir, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is paving the way for a brighter future for the youth. He said the Modi government is commitment to development without any discrimination based on region or religion.

“The BJP upholds politics centered on love, development and peace. Our workers are dedicated to serving the nation and society, winning the hearts of Kashmiri people,” Raina said.

While criticising the parties that governed the former state for decades, Raina said, “Their approach was promoting strikes and stone-pelting instead of fostering development.” He accused them of openly supporting separatism, “leading Kashmiri youth into the darkness of sponsored terrorism.”

Raina said the Union government has undertaken significant development initiatives in J&K and paved the way for visionary progress. He said there have been major investments in the private sector and highlighted improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, roads, aviation, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“The hallmark of the Modi government is unprecedented development and peace, promising a bright future for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir without bias. With faith in the Modi government, the lotus is now blossoming in the hearts of Kashmiri people,” Raina said.

