Orientation programme held for school principals in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

A one-day orientation programme aimed at empowering principals of private schools on crucial health and wellness initiatives was held in Leh district on Friday.

Dr Iqbal Ahmad, State Immunization Officer, Ladakh, delivered a presentation delving into the comprehensive aspects of Ayushman Bharat, the School Health and Wellness Programme, and the roles and responsibilities of school principals. The session provided a detailed roadmap for implementing health and wellness initiatives within schools.

Stanzin Angmo, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) state consultant, shed light on the programme, emphasising the significance of adolescent health and outlining key components such as adolescent-friendly health clinics, peer educator programmes, and menstrual health schemes. Angmo stressed the collaborative effort needed to achieve the shared goal of adolescent health and wellness.

Furthermore, Essar Batool and Tashi Angmo, representatives of health department presented insights into the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), elucidating its overview, key design principles, benefits, and integration with public programmes.

“The event boasted an engaging interactive session where principals eloquently emphasised the transformative value and importance of the programme in shaping communities. Their commitment to effectively implementing the programme was palpable as they passionately shared ideas for enhancing school environments and promoting student well-being. Moreover, principals were enlightened about the Tele Manas initiative and its pivotal role in raising awareness about mental health,” an official spokesperson said.

