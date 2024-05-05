Police attach building, car of drug peddler in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

In a major action against drugs peddling and to tighten noose against those involved in this unlawful act, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth crores in Rajouri.

A multi-storey business establishment and a vehicle, both together worth more than Rs 1.80 crore, owned by an alleged drug peddler, were attached in Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Vikal Chogga, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last year, had illegally acquired the property by selling drugs to the youth in Rajouri town, a police spokesperson said. He is booked in a case FIR under Sections 8, 21, 22, 25, 27A of NDPS Act.

The police said that the property, comprising a multi-storey business establishment, is situated in the heart of the Rajouri city. Police said that the accused had erected this empire from the money he accumulated by selling drugs to the local youths.

“One car valued Rs 7 lakh bearing registration number JK11D 3289 also stand attached in the case,” said the police.

The action of attachment of property was made by a police team headed by Additional SP, Rajouri, Musadiq Basu along with Deputy SP, HQ, Ashwani Sharma, Inspector Aejaz Ahmed Wani, SI Sahil Choudhary along with Executive Magistrate Sham Lal.

Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said the police are committed towards eradication of drug menace from the society and tighten noose against those involved in it.

The SSP said there is zero tolerance policy of J&K police against drug peddlers and it is evident from massive action taken in Rajouri district.

