Police launch search operation in Poonch

ANI

Poonch, May 3

J&K police launched a search operation after receiving information about the suspicious movement of two individuals on Friday. The search operation has been launched in Poonch.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Samba sector were put on high alert after the security forces thwarted a potential infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district.

The intruder was gunned down by the forces while he tried to approach the BSF fences on the international border in the early hours of Wednesday.

