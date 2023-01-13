Rajouri terror attack investigation handed over to NIA: Home Minister Amit Shah in J-K

Jammu, January 13
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said investigation of Rajouri terror incident has been handed over to the National Investigative Agency. A team of NIA along with J-K police will investigate the incident jointly.
Shah said during a press conference in Jammu that he talked to the kin of victims of Rajouri attack after reaching Jammu as he was not able to visit Dhangri village due to bad weather.
Seven civilians were killed in twin terror attack on January 1 and 2 at Dhangri village in Rajouri.
Shah held a security review meeting at Raj Bhawan in Jammu where officials of J-K police, BSF, Army, CRPF among others were present.
“Security grid especially of Jammu region will be strengthened to stop such incidents in coming days” said Shah.
He informed that all terror incident that took place in Jammu during past one year will be investigated by the NIA.
