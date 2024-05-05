Soldier killed, 8 injured in road mishap

PTI

Srinagar, May 4

An Armyman was killed and eight others were injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell in a gorge in Anantnag, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Verinag area of the south Kashmir district. Nine army personnel were injured and rushed to the hospital, they said. Of the nine injured, one jawan succumbed to his injuries, they said.

According to the official, an Army vehicle of 19 Rashtriya Rifles went out of the driver's control at Batagund village in Verinag area of Anantnag district and fell into a gorge.

"One army soldier was killed and 9 were injured in this accident. The injured army soldiers have been shifted to hospital for treatment," officials said.

