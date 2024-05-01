Training held for poll staff in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, a training was organised for video surveillance team (VSTs), cameramen of flying squad team (FSTs) and static surveillance team (SSTs) in Leh.

The training was conducted by Nodal Officer, Expenditure and Monitoring, Zulfikar Ali. He talked about the roles and responsibilities of the VSTs, cameramen of FSTs and SSTs and how these teams have to tackle different situations during the election period.

He also talked about what to record during an election campaign and the process of submitting the recorded evidence along with the cue sheet.

Additionally, he said that all teams have to stay vigilant since the nomination period has started and ensure that they are present in their respective locations.

The training ended with Zulfikar Ali responding to the queries by members of the VSTs and cameramen of the FSTs and SSTs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Leh #Lok Sabha