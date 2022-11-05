Wife of slain KP to get govt job, says L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 4

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced a government job for the wife of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district of Kashmir on October 15. Accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Mukesh Singh, Sinha visited Bhat’s house in Jammu and enquired about the well-being of deceased’s wife Sweety Bhat and children Shriya and Shanu.

Sinha tweeted that he had offered his condolences to the family. “The administration will provide a government job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” he added.

Bhat, whose family had been shifted to Jammu, had gone to his ancestral house in the Choudharygund area to look after his orchards when he was targeted by terrorists.