2 held under Excise Act

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. SHO Mohinder Pal said the suspects had been identified as Amarjit Singh, alias Sukh, a resident of Bhode village, and Satnam Singh, a resident of Kirri Bhumal village falling under the Sidham Bet police station, Ludhiana. As many as 800 bottles of illicit liquor filled in tractor tubes were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against them. OC

Man arrested for murder bid

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charges of attempting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh the suspect had been identified as Pankaj, a resident of Mohall Rishi Nagar, Nakodar. Aman Sondhi, a resident of Rishi Nagar, complained to the police that the suspect attacked him with an intention to kill him on the evening of September 10 at a shop in the Royal Towers market. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 307, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25, 27 and 54 of the Arms Act has been registered. OC

Man dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A man died in a road mishap here. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the deceased had been identified as Karaj Singh, a resident of Shankar village. Chandan Preet Singh, a resident of Dherian village, told the police that Karaj was travelling in his car. The accident took place when stray cattle came in his way. As a result, the vehicle went out of control and collided with an electricity pole on the roadside. He died on the spot. OC

ASI notice to 3 residents

Phagwara: The Nurmahal office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued notices to Rajan Kumar, Pankaj Khosla and Rajiv Khosla, residents of Old Bus Stand chowk, asking them to stop all construction work in the prohibited areas around the historic Nurmahal Sarai. The notices have been sent to the local police and the Nagar Council for action. The notices read the construction was against the norms and law. Inquiries revealed that residents have taken permission from the Monumental Authority of India to construct single storeyed building, but they were constructing more stories. OC

Goods stolen from sugar mill

Phagwara: Unidentified miscreants burgled the Phagwara Sugar Mill and took away goods, including 40 quintals of brass and electric motor material worth Rs 40 lakh, after demolishing its boundary wall on Friday night. Due to the agitation by sugarcane growers, the sugar mill was sealed by the administration on September 30 as the management could not pay the arrears of Rs 41,72,68,000 to the farmers. Narinder Singh Chaudhry, Chief Security Officer of the mill, informed the police about the incident. OC

Lights of faith

A large number of devotees queue up to pay obeisance at Devi Talab Mandir on the first day of Shardiya Navratri, in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

