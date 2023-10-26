 4 held for murdering Bilga resident with baseball bats : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  • 4 held for murdering Bilga resident with baseball bats

4 held for murdering Bilga resident with baseball bats

Money from bike mortgage reason behind the crime

4 held for murdering Bilga resident with baseball bats

The suspects in custody of the Jalandhar rural police. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

The police have arrested four people for the murder of a youth by Bilga-based men. Six people, including the four arrested, beat up a youth from Patti Bagga village in Bilga, with baseball bats and wooden sticks on October 22 after which the youth died soon afterwards.

On October 23, Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Patti Bagga village in Jalandhar, along with Harjinder Singh, alias Raja, also a resident of Patti Bagga Bilga and Jagjit Singh, a resident of Puadra, gave a statement that on October 22, Mahinder Kaur got to know that her son Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggi was being beaten up by several men at the village cremation ground on Puadra Road.

On this, she along with Harjinder Singh reached the cremation ground.

There she saw Chandan Kumar alias Chandi; Gurpreet alias Gopi; Sajan alias Ghai; Jaskaran Singh alias Bobby alias Laddu and Sahil alias Shelly, all residents of Patti Bagga — armed with baseball bats and wooden sticks — beating up her son Jagdeep, alias Jaggi.

While she was still watching, Chandan hit the baseball bat on Jaggi’s head who then fell down. Yet Gurpreet, Sajan, Jaskaran and Sahil continued to beat him up while he was still lying on the road and threatening him, and then fled from the spot.

Mahinder Kaur then took her son to a private hospital at Nurmahal, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said an old dispute was believed to be the cause of murder.

Jagdeep had mortgaged his motorcycle through Gurpreet, alias Gopi, at a tour finance company in Nurmahal. Gurpreet, alias Gopi, had later pledged his own bike and freed Jagdeep’s bike from the company. Jagdeep had received Rs 10,000 in exchange for Gopi’s bike kept at the company.

On October 19, Gopi and Sajan went to Jagdeep’s house to take that money but Jagdeep wasn’t at home. They told his mother to ask her son to pay the money at the earliest. It was due to this dispute that Jagdeep was killed.

A case under Sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Bilga police station on October 23.

During investigations, Sajan and Gopi were arrested. They revealed that Vicky, a resident of Patti Neelowal, Bilga, was also involved in beating up Jagdeep on that ill-fated day. The police have so far arrested Sajan, Sahil, Gurpreet and Vicky in the case while Chandan and Jaskaran are still absconding.

Two persons still absconding

The police have so far arrested Sajan, Sahil, Gurpreet and Vicky in the case while Chandan and Jaskaran are still absconding.

