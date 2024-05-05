43 persons nabbed in district under NDPS Act last month

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

In a drive against drug peddlers and anti-social elements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the district, the Jalandhar rural police have arrested 43 persons under the NDPS Act and recovered over Rs 1 lakh drug money last month. The police also seized a massive haul of liquor and gold/diamond ornaments.

Sharing data, the Jalandhar rural police today stated that 31 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and 43 persons were arrested under the Act in the month of April.

The police recovered 809 grams of heroin, 250 grams of opium, 27 kg poppy husk, 55 grams of intoxicant powder, 5 kg charas, 102 grams of ganja and 26.06 kg green poppy plants in the district. They also recovered 5,729.08 litres of illicit liquor and 11,730 litres of lahan. The police also destroyed 9.50 lakh litres of liquor. Drug money worth Rs 1.18 lakh was also recovered in cases filed under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, 900 grams of gold and diamond ornaments were been seized. The jewellery had been handed to the GST Department.

Ankur Gupta, SSP (rural) Jalandhar, said: “Stringent checks are being held in all areas ahead of the elections to keep a vigil on anti-social activities.”

