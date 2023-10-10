 Rs 94L collected as property tax : The Tribune India

Rs 94L collected as property tax

Rs 94L collected as property tax

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Municipal Council (MC) has collected over Rs 94 lakh as property tax till October 8. MC executive officer Ranndhir Singh said: “The MC identified more than 7,000 properties out of which the civic body has received property tax to the tune of Rs 94 lakh against its target of Rs 1.15 crore”. He said the property tax rate had changed with the MC getting A-grade status and the government had announced a rebate of 10 per cent on payment of property tax till September 2023. He said the MC was now issuing notices to residents to deposit their property tax. OC

Man booked for theft, assault

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a villager on charges of theft and assault. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the suspect had been identified as Bahadar Ali, alias Sunni, a resident of Gumtala village. Lucki, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect tried to steal a gas cylinder from the roof of his house. When he attempted to stop the suspect, he attacked him with a sharp weapon and injured him. A case under Sections 324, 380, 457 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Assailants attack migrant worker

Phagwara: Three unidentified armed assailants attacked a migrant worker and injured him near the Phillaur railway station on Monday. The victim, identified as Saurav, a resident of Bihar, has been admitted to the hospital. The suspect managed to flee after snatching a mobile phone and Rs 5,000 cash from him. The police have registered a case in this regard. OC

Scooter stolen, case registered

Phagwara: A scooter bearing registration number PB-36H-4754 was stolen from outside GNA factory, Rihana-Jattan, here on Sunday. The scooter owner, Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Harbanspur village, told the police that he went for work to GNA after parking his scooter. When he returned, he found the scooter missing. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

