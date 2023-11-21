Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

A cycle rally dedicated to the Armed Forces Flag Day arrived here on Monday morning. It was given a rousing welcome at the War Memorial by District Sainik Board vice-president Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chauhan and others.

The rally was flagged off on November 7 by Punjab Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. The rally would end at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on the Armed Forces Flag Day that falls on December 7.

Brigadier Chauhan said the youth of Punjab had always joined the armed forces to maintain the unity and integrity of the country. He expressed hope that the cycle rally would instil patriotism among the youth. He said the main objective of the rally was to spread awareness among people about the sacrifices made by soldiers and to motivate them to join the armed forces. He said the purpose of the rally was to apprise residents about the Flag Day.

Cheques of financial assistance from the Flag Day Fund were also distributed among 13 beneficiaries. Later, the cycle rally left for Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana.