Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

Family members of a pregnant woman, who was allegedly assaulted by neighbours, along with residents of New Ratan Nagar, held a sit-in outside the Basti Bawa Khel police station here today. They were demanding justice for the victim, accusing the police of inaction.

The incident was the fall-out of a recent altercation involving the victim’s husband, Sonu, who claimed that he had a dispute with neighbourhood children a few days ago. Attempting to mediate, Sonu found himself under attack during which his pregnant wife also became a victim of assault. Sonu said his wife was kicked on the stomach by the accused, and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Sonu said he filed a complaint with the police, but they did not take any action in the case. He lost his unborn child during treatment today. Frustrated by the lack of police response, he along with other family members and local residents gathered outside the police station to seek justice.

The protest took an ugly turn after the protesters engaged in heated arguments with the police officers present on the spot. The authorities urged the protesters to vacate the police station premises.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Thakur, SHO of the Basti Bawa Khel police station, said action had been initiated based on the initial complaint. Further probe was underway and appropriate action would be taken once the investigation report was available.