Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Hoshiarpur, March 16

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, District Magistrate Komal Mittal, issuing orders under Section 144, has imposed a complete ban on carrying explosive materials, mortars, splinters, sticks, knives and any type of licensed arms that can be used to disturb peace and tranquility in Hoshiarpur district.

Arms licence holders within the limits of Hoshiarpur district have been asked to deposit all types of their licensed weapons at their nearest police station or valid arms dealers. The orders will remain in force till June 6, 2024.

The orders do not apply to Army personnel, paramilitary forces, police personnel, bank security guards, shooters who are members of the National Rifle Association and participating in any event, those who have got Z Plus security or who have been exempted from surrendering arms by the court in view of personal security.

