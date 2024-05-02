Campus notes: HMV Collegiate School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of HMV Collegiate School added a golden feather to its cap by securing merit positions in Class XII PSEB exams. Tamanna Lata Lal (commerce) scored 489/500 with 97.8 per cent and secured 12th rank at the state level and Palak (commerce) attained 487/500 marks with 97.40 per cent, securing 14th rank at the state level. Principal Ajay Sareen and school coordinator Dr Seema Marwaha congratulated the students for their performance and wished them success for their future endeavours. Co-coordinator Arvinder Beri congratulated the students and said that apart from their performance in academics, the students made their institute proud by winning various competitions, national and international Olympiads held throughout the year.

DAV Collegiate School

A student of DAV Collegiate School secured 12th rank in the state and second in Jalandhar district. Rishabh Sharma of the medical stream brought laurels to his alma mater by securing 98.2 per cent marks. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar and in-charge Seema Sharma congratulated the student for his performance. The principal also congratulated the in-charge, teachers and the student’s parents for the Rishabh’s performance and wished him success for his future endeavours.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated the annual World Day of Safety and Health to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. Educator Jasleen Kaur addressed the students and made them aware about the importance of the day and informed them that the National Safety Council plays a major role is advocating occupational safety, road safety and human health safety. Middle school students participated in slogan-writing and poster-making. Deepshikha of Class VIII gave a speech to generate awareness on the topic. Rachel Bhagat of Class VIII highlighted safety measures on World Safety Day. Principal Komal Arora appreciated the students for their participation in the activity.

PCM SD Collegiate School

Students of Class XII of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School have scored well in the PSEB examination. In the Arts stream, Anjali (94.6 per cent), Alis (86 per cent) and Tanu (85.6 per cent) grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the commerce stream, Nisha (87 per cent), Himani (86.2 per cent) and Jasmine Kaur (85.4 per cent) grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. President Shri Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Shri Vinod Dada, other honourable members of the managing committee, Principal Pooja Prashar and in-charge of the school Sushma Sharma, congratulated the students and wished for their bright future. The principal also added that both the collegiate school and PCM SD College, Jalandhar, are whole-heartedly dedicated to the academic and co-curricular growth of the students.

MGN Public School

Investiture Ceremony was organised at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa congratulated the head boy, head girl, vice head boy, vice head girl, prefects and captains of the four houses. He administered the oath of being conscientious towards following the rules and maintaining discipline. School head mistress and academic coordinator Sangeeta Bhatia, in-charge of pre-primary wing Sukham, CBSE coordinator Inderpreet Kaur and secondary wing coordinator Satwinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

