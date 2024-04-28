Case of headless body solved, man arrested

Jalandhar, April 27
The case of the decapitated body found near a nullah at Alawalpur village was solved the police with the arrest of a suspect, the police said. The victim has been identified as Kulwinder Kumar (35), a resident of Adampur,
The suspect, Sonu, had murdered the deceased over an old dispute with a sharp weapon. Sonu had recently come out of jail after serving time for another previous case. The murder weapons have also been recovered by the police.
Jalandhar SSP Dr Ankur Gupta said Asha Rani, victim’s sister, said when she, along with her son-in-law Madan Lal, went to give food to Kulwinder at his house, she found blood stains on the floor, after which they ventured out to search for him.
Upon reaching the dipensary near Alawalpur, they saw Sonu near a nullah, setting afire a sack. After seeing them, he fled the spot.
As per the police complaint, when Asha and Madan opened the sack, they found Asha's brother Kulwinder's body with its head severed.
A case was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC today. The SSP said the susepct had served jail for a year and was released on January 29 this year.
