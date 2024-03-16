College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Principal of Dayanand Ayurvedic College Dr Raj Kumar and three others have been booked by the Jalandhar city police in a 14-year-old case pertaining to allowing a brother-sister duo to appear in an examination despite their attendance shortage.

Dr Raj Kumar, students Dr Karanvir Singh and Dr Roopam Singh and their father Jagjit Singh, all three residents of Chandigarh, have been booked by the Division No. 1 police station under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

It has been alleged that the duo had attended only 25 per cent lectures whereas as per the norm, at least 75 per cent attendance was mandatory to appear in the examination.

Students, who do not fulfil the attendance criteria, are not allowed to sit in the examination. It has been alleged that their father, who was a member of the Central Council of Indian Medicines, used pressure to get roll numbers and hence committed the offence.

The matter remained under inquiry for several years with the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, before an FIR was lodged yesterday, said the police.

The police are likely to call all the suspects for interrogation and further inqury. “If the suspects do not cooperate, they will be arrested,” said the police.

A complaint regarding the matter was lodged by one Manjit Singh of Haryana. Both students had taken management quota seats.

Dr Anju Bala of Guru Ravidas Ayurved University apprised the whole matter to the Hoshiarpur police, from where it was further referred to the Jalandhar police for lodging a case.

